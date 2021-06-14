Local Massachusetts House speaker hospitalized, fitted with pacemaker Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff





Massachusetts House Speaker Ronald Mariano was hospitalized and fitted with a pacemaker during a recent trip to Florida, according to a statement his office released Monday night.

Mariano, 74, said that he was admitted to a hospital after “experiencing some medical discomfort,” and that he and his wife were in the process Monday of returning to Massachusetts, where he planned to see doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital.

He said he’s confident he can resume a regular schedule “shortly.”

