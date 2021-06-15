Local Newly planted trees along the VFW parkway were sawed in half over the weekend “It pissed me off that someone would do that." According to West Roxbury resident Mike Bresinski, the trees had only recently been planted. Mike Bresinski

While out on a morning walk with his dog on June 13, West Roxbury resident Mike Bresinski saw a newly planted tree had been hacked in half along the VFW Parkway. The next day, he saw another tree cut in two, and posted photos on Twitter.

Who does something like this ? These trees were just planted Thursday of last week . VFW Parkway at Atlantis St @MassDCR @universalhub pic.twitter.com/6DRxfQUClP — Mike Bresinski (@michaelbT1) June 14, 2021

He noticed the trees being planted on June 10, when a contractor was replacing trees that were damaged or needed to be removed along the parkway from Center Street to Spring Street at the Dedham line. He counted around 25 new trees.

“I drive past this area on the way home, and noticed the [first] one Sunday and the [second] one today,” Bresinski told Boston.com on Monday. “It pissed me off that someone would do that, so I posted the pictures.”

The VFW Parkway is a state-owned road, so tree planting is overseen by the Department of Conservation and Recreation. DCR did not respond to Boston.com’s request for information regarding whether the department planted the trees and what will be done about the incident.

State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, who could not confirm the incident, told Boston.com that it would constitute malicious destruction of property.

West Roxbury resident Mike Bresinski spotted the cut trees while out on his morning walk with his dog. – Mike Bresinski

“As a member of the public you could be a reporting party, you could call 911 but you wouldn’t file a report for that,” he said. “A trooper would respond to that and witness the damage and could file a report and perform any type of an investigation to see if any video equipment in the area, or witnesses, that could link to a suspect.”