Saugus man, 48, killed in three-car crash on I-95 in Newburyport

A 48-year-old man from Saugus was killed in a three-car crash Tuesday, where he rear-ended a van and struck a pickup truck traveling the opposite way on Interstate 95 in Newburyport, State Police said.

The crash happened at 3 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway, a mile from Exit 86. Investigators believe the man was speeding when he struck the rear of a 2020 Ford Transit van with his 2014 Hyundai Elantra, according to a statement from State Police.

The van rolled over from the collision, which caused the car to cross over the median and into the southbound lanes. It then struck a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck before leaving the roadway, State Police said. The car’s driver was rushed to Anna Jaques Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

