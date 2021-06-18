Newsletter Signup
Things may feel a little strange emerging from months of staying at home and social distancing, and apparently that may extend to wildlife.
Someone spotted a bear twirling in a peculiar fashion around a white post in Lancaster, New Hampshire, recently, and caught it on video. The animal stood up on its hind legs and grabbed the post with its front paws, then appeared to do a dance around it.
Good Morning America shared the clip to its Facebook page Thursday night.
“New Hampshire residents say this isn’t the first time they’ve spotted a bear in their neck of the woods — but they say it’s the first time they’ve seen a dancing bear,” the video was captioned.
In Thornton, New Hampshire, meanwhile, a bear was caught on surveillance footage breaking into a car. This isn’t the first time a bear has gone rifling through a vehicle recently, and police there are warning residents not to leave food in cars, or trash bags outside, in trunks, or in a truck bed.
