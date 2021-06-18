Local Woman in labor gets stuck in traffic, has baby in Southeast Expressway breakdown lane Delivered by his dad in the car, baby Zavier appeared healthy, say authorities.

Whatever inconvenience you’ve suffered at the hands of Boston area traffic most likely pales in comparison to that of a Stoughton woman, who reportedly gave birth in the breakdown lane of the Southeast Expressway on Thursday after traffic delayed her getting to the hospital.

The mother and father’s vehicle was stopped in the breakdown lane near Exit 11 in Milton Thursday morning, and the newborn’s father helped deliver him, according to The Patriot Ledger. Baby Zavier wasn’t due until July, but his mom went into labor early.

“It was mom’s third, but for the dad having a boy on Father’s Day weekend, that’s pretty cool,” Milton firefighter John Wells told the newspaper.

Baby Zavier seemed healthy. He and his mom were brought to a hospital in the Boston area, according to The Patriot Ledger.

It's a chaotic road on the best of days. A Mass. mom went into labor weeks early — and traffic on the expressway was just too much, forcing dad to deliver their little one in their SUV on the highway. https://t.co/nL1bftrO2p pic.twitter.com/7AG3BzZRIm — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) June 18, 2021