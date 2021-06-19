Local Bidens announce that their dog, Champ, has passed away "He was our constant, cherished companion for the last 13 years." Champ was photographed on the South Lawn of the White House on March 31. Mandel Ngan





President Biden and first lady Jill Biden said Saturday that their dog Champ has died.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home. He was our constant, cherished companion for the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family,” the Bidens said in a statement on Twitter.

Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sePqXBIAsE — President Biden (@POTUS) June 19, 2021

The first family said that Champ had been waning in recent months, but “when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tale always wagging.”

