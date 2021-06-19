Local Officials warn of dangerous riptides after 2 teens rescued at Salisbury Beach They were about 100 yards offshore. Salisbury Beach. Jim Davis/Globe Staff





SALISBURY, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation is warning of dangerous riptides following a rescue on Salisbury Beach.

Emergency crews plucked two teenagers from the water about 100 yards offshore after a riptide pulled them away from the beach on Friday.

Rip currents form when there is a gap in a sandbar, creating a localized phenomenon where water rushes through swiftly. Anyone caught in a riptide is advised to swim across the current, parallel to the shore.

The situation is about to become safer at Salisbury Beach. Starting Saturday, lifeguards will be on duty seven days a week.