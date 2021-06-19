Local Shark sighting temporarily closes water to swimmers at Truro beach Head of the Meadow Beach, Truro. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff





The water at Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was temporarily closed to swimmers after a great white shark was spotted close to the shore Saturday morning, according to a report on the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The shark was reported at 10:46 a.m., according to the app. Officials have not said when the water might reopen, but beachgoers can remain on the sand while the advisory is in effect.

Sharks were also detected by a receiver off of Chatham Saturday morning, Friday morning, and Thursday evening, according to the app. Among the sharks was one named James, who has been detected at the receiver 20 times, a report on the app said.

