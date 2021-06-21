Local Marine convicted of manslaughter, sentenced to prison in Emerson student’s death Daniel Hollis, 19, suffered brain damage following a reported altercation near the Allston-Brighton line in September 2019. Daniel Hollis Handout

The marine accused in the death of Daniel Hollis, an Emerson College sophomore who died following an apparent altercation in September 2019, has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Samuel Boris London was sentenced to seven years in prison after a jury deliberated for five hours, according to a statement from The Daniel J. Hollis Foundation, Inc., founded in memory of Hollis after his death.

London also was dishonorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps., and will begin his sentence immediately, the statement said. A tweet accompanying the statement said, “Justice.”

The charge, and conviction, was brought against London by the military. The military had announced its intention to charge London last November. London was a reservist with the 25th Marine Regiment when Hollis died.

Hollis, 19, died on Oct. 2, 2019 following a reported assault near the Allston-Brighton line on Sept. 28. He suffered brain damage during the incident, and did not regain consciousness.

A Suffolk County Grand Jury did not indict London on local charges in February 2020. The military spoke with Hollis’s family in June 2020, and decided to pursue its own investigation.