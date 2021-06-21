Local Crews searching for girl in Narragansett Bay, man pulled from water





Crews pulled a 30-year-old man from the water near Narragansett Bay on Sunday evening and were searching for an 11-year-old girl, officials said.

The man was pulled from the water about 7 p.m., according to Warwick police Sergeant Gregory Johnson. His condition was unclear Sunday evening.

The search began Sunday afternoon after the Coast Guard was called about 3:15 p.m., according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel.

#Update The #USCG Cutter COHO will continue searching through the night for the 11-year old girl. Crews from STA Castle Hill and Air Station #CapeCod will continue searching at first light, tomorrow morning. #SAR #RhodeIsland #Narragansett — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2021

