Local Rachael Rollins: Marty Walsh is either lying about what he knew before appointing Dennis White or he’s ‘a terrible manager’ "This is a bad situation overall."

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins took aim at Marty Walsh on Sunday, saying the former Boston mayor is either lying about not knowing of the domestic abuse allegations against Dennis White when he appointed him police commissioner or that Walsh is a bad manager for not knowing.

“This is a bad situation overall because either he knew about it and he’s lying, or he didn’t know about it and you’re a terrible manager, right?” Rollins said during an appearance on WCVB’s “On The Record.”

Walsh has strongly denied he knew of decades-old allegations that White physically abused his then-wife and niece-in-law when he appointed him to serve as police commissioner in February.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey ultimately fired White from the post earlier this month.

But White’s predecessor, former commissioner William Gross, in a sworn court affidavit wrote that he and then-commissioner William Evans reviewed the internal affairs file for White in 2014 and then Walsh was briefed on it.

On Sunday, Rollins was asked whether she believes Walsh.

“One of those men filed an affidavit that was signed under the pains and penalties of perjury, and one of those men said it didn’t happen,” Rollins said.

A signed affidavit “trumps” other accounts, she said.

“I don’t care who you like or who you dislike,” Rollins said. “You don’t even have to be a lawyer to understand this.”

She went on to say the situation is a “distraction” from the department’s work.

“It’s sad because I will tell you and I work with them every day: 95-plus percent of these men and women are exceptional and do a great job,” she said. “They protect us — they run to harm when we are sprinting away.”

Rollins was also asked whether she thinks how the city vets its police commissioners will change.

“You’ve already seen it with with Mayor Janey,” she said. “(She) has determined that she’s going to have a national search. I believe she recently said she’s not going to appoint somebody until after the election. There has to be a process, and I also think she did the right thing of allowing Superintendent Greg Long to stay as the acting commissioner, he … is doing an incredibly difficult job very, very well every day.”

Rollins could be facing a big appointment herself. She confirmed on Sunday she is one of three candidates being considered by the Biden Administration to serve as U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

“I am so humbled and honored to be in that group,” she said.

Rollins also indicated she believes it would be an easy transition for her, if she is selected to serve.

“I worked in that office for almost five years. I started in the civil division and then I went to the criminal division,” she said. “I believe I am more qualified to be in that office than I thought I was to be the district attorney only because I’ve worked there.”