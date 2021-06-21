Local More lifeguards to staff Salisbury Beach following rip current-related rescues There will now be lifeguards every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. instead of just on weekends. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Rip currents pulled multiple people out to sea from Salisbury Beach recently and now more lifeguards will be on duty.

Two teenagers were swept about 100 yards offshore on Friday. On Thursday, a parent and two kids were rescued after encountering a rip current.

Now, Salisbury will have lifeguards every day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to WCVB. The beach used to be staffed on just weekends; both of those recent rescues occurred outside of when the beach has lifeguards.

“Swim in groups, know your limits and if you’re not a proficient swimmer, keep the water up to your waist and nothing further,” Lt. Rich Dellaria of Salisbury police said, the news station reported. The town’s police and harbormaster departments will also be patrolling the beach more.

Rip currents happen when there’s a gap in a sandbar and water flows through quickly, according to the Associated Press.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation is also looking for lifeguards to help staff state-run beaches and other swimming areas as the state grapples with a post-pandemic shortage of certified candidates.

Ready to #getoutside again? Looking for a #summerjob that lets you be a leader in your community? Love the #water Consider becoming a @MassDCR #lifeguard for the 2021 summer season. Pay starts at $17 per hour. Check the link for more! https://t.co/kaqLl7399m pic.twitter.com/JpBBgOGSIv — MassDCR (@MassDCR) June 18, 2021