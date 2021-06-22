Local 5 teens arrested following disturbances at Carson Beach “Some of the juveniles were harassing lifeguards, smoking marijuana in the bathrooms, riding bikes in circles, and popping wheelies." A warm May day brings out the beach goers at Carson Beach in South Boston. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff )

Five teens were arrested at Carson Beach Monday night following altercations between police and a large group of teenagers, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Around 5 p.m. on June 21, troopers saw more than 70 teenagers in the courtyard of the McCormack BathHouse.

“Some of the juveniles were harassing lifeguards, smoking marijuana in the bathrooms, riding bikes in circles and popping wheelies near other members of the public, and chasing each other throughout the courtyard, and repeatedly bumping into bystanders,” state police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a media release. “Other beachgoers using the courtyard, boardwalk, and waiting in line at an eatery expressed their displeasure of being harassed by the group of juveniles.”

According to Procopio, several teens began harassing the police after troopers told the group they were welcome to enjoy space but had to follow Department of Recreation and Conservation rules. Two teenage boys, 16 and 17, followed a trooper around for 10 minutes “yelling expletives and threats,” police said, and were told to leave the beach. No arrests were made at the time.

Not long after, a 14-year-old boy from Boston was ordered to leave the property after allegedly directing “insults and slurs” at a state police lieutenant. He was arrested on trespassing charges after leaving and coming back, and was booked and released to the custody of a family member.

Though the crowd initially got a little rowdier, Procopio said, it eventually dispersed. Around 8:30 p.m., around 50 juveniles returned — many that had been there earlier — and began “acting disorderly.”

According to police, the same two teenage boys who had followed the trooper in the afternoon again began insulting troopers and were asked to leave. The 16-year-old refused and ran off when a trooper attempted to arrest him for trespassing, Procopio said. He surrendered when police pulled out a stun gun. The 17-year-old was also arrested for trespassing when he refused to leave. Both were booked and released to family members.

Police said that two 16-year-old girls from Boston attempted to prevent troopers from making the arrests, and were arrested for interfering with a police officer. They were also booked and released to family members.

All five juveniles will face charges in Boston Juvenile Court.