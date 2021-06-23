Local The mystery of the lost-and-found ‘Perfect Storm’ photo album "It was taken by a drunk friend, and I do not feel that was right. SORRY." The harbor in Gloucester. Lane Turner/Globe staff, file

After three days missing, The Crow’s Nest — the Gloucester bar featured in the 2000 movie “The Perfect Storm” — has had its photo album honoring the film and those who died on the original Andrea Gail returned.

“We are thrilled to have our photo album back! It was sent overnight from Georgia,” a post to the bar’s Facebook page announced on Wednesday.

An anonymous note accompanied the album.

“I just wanted to return this,” the note, which was shared on Twitter, read. “It was taken by a drunk friend, and I do not feel that was right. SORRY.”

The film, which starred George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg, told the story of the fishing boat the Andrea Gail, which set sail from Gloucester and encountered a historically massive storm at sea in the fall of 1991; its entire crew perished.

Advertisement:

The photo album, which went missing from the neighborhood bar on Sunday, featured photos of not only the actors in the film, but the original crew aboard the vessel who died. The album was shared with anyone who went to the bar, according to WBZ.

“I thought it was a great tribute to the people who made the movie, as well as the fishermen who were on the Andrea Gail,” bar owner Mary Anne Shatford told the news station. “The guys all hung around here. They were all our friends, and actually, my brother was on the boat.”