A police officer knocked down a door and three others rushed inside a burning Somerville home to help residents escape a raging three-alarm fire that displaced nine-people early Tuesday, officials said.

The officers were the first to arrive after the fire broke out at 17 Bond St. at about 1:21 a.m., Charles J. Breen Jr., chief of the Somerville Fire Department, said in an e-mail. The fire also spread to an adjacent home.

Late last night Engine 5 and Ladder 1 were dispatched mutual aid to Somerville for a 3-alarm fire. pic.twitter.com/H7tiaan9N6 — Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) June 22, 2021

Officer Thomas Lambert kicked open the front door and then he and officers Sergio Garcia, Sergio Costa, and Justin Brown went into the common hallway to evacuate the residents, Somerville police said in a statement posted on Facebook. Sergeant John Marino helped protect onlookers on Bond Street from live fallen electrical wires, and alerted the officers inside the home when the fire had spread to the entire front porch, police said.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, at 1:20 AM, SPD/SFD responded to a house fire at 17 Bond St. On arrival, officers found the front… Posted by Somerville Police Department on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

