Local State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz will launch a bid for Massachusetts governor “Our state is at a turning point now, and we face a choice: Do we go back to business as usual?" State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz.





State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, a veteran progressive lawmaker who has helped lead legislative efforts on police reform and heads a new committee on racial equity, will launch a bid for governor on Wednesday, entering a historically diverse Democratic field in a bid to become Massachusetts’ first Latina governor.

Chang-Díaz, 43, is in her seventh term representing Jamaica Plain. A former teacher and the daughter of an astronaut, she was the first Latina elected to the state Senate in 2008 and has spent her years on Beacon Hill focused on education and criminal justice reform.

During the COVID-19 vaccine rollout this year, as vaccination rates for people of color lag behind those of white residents, she has been one of Governor Charlie Baker’s harshest critics, saying in February that the state’s distribution system was “a textbook case study of structural racism.” She also cochairs the Legislature’s committee on cannabis policy.

Advertisement:

In a campaign announcement video, Chang-Díaz billed herself as a fighter focused on building eco-friendly infrastructure and closing the racial wealth gap.

I’m running for Governor because I’m tired of waiting for our government to live up to our hopes and our families’ needs. Real change starts with us. Join our movement: https://t.co/ibVGXFVcnQ pic.twitter.com/3kVHF1Y1IW — Sonia Chang-Díaz (@SoniaChangDiaz) June 23, 2021

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.