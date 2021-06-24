Local Carson Beach bathrooms to close early due to recent disturbances Five teens were arrested at the beach Monday night after a group of about 70 gathered there. Carson Beach in South Boston. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe file

Authorities will now be closing the Carson Beach bathrooms at 6 p.m. every day in the wake of recent behavior that resulted in police being called to the site.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation put the restriction into place on Wednesday “due to staff and public safety concerns,” according to WCVB.

Five teenagers were arrested Monday night following altercations between a group of teens and police. Around 70 of them had gathered near the McCormac BathHouse around 5 p.m., police said.

“Some of the juveniles were harassing lifeguards, smoking marijuana in the bathrooms, riding bikes in circles and popping wheelies near other members of the public, and chasing each other throughout the courtyard, and repeatedly bumping into bystanders,” state police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a press release at the time.

“Other beachgoers using the courtyard, boardwalk, and waiting in line at an eatery expressed their displeasure of being harassed by the group of juveniles,” according to the release.

Though the group dispersed, around 50 teens gathered again around 8:30 p.m. that night and began “acting disorderly,” according to police. Three teens were arrested on trespassing charges, and two others were arrested for allegedly trying to interfere with police making those arrests.