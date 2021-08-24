Local 3rd person involved in wrong-way crash dies





HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A third person involved in a wrong-way crash on a Massachusetts highway last weekend has died, state police said Tuesday.

A vehicle registered in New York heading north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 91 in Holyoke crashed into another vehicle at about 6 p.m. Sunday, police said in a statement.

The driver was identified Tuesday as Wallace Sherman Jr., of Gloversville, New York. He was alone in the vehicle.

The occupants of the other vehicle were identified by police as Judith Keating, 65, and Michelle Swaller, 65, both of Milford, Connecticut.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for about three hours.

The cause of the crash which occurred during Tropical Storm Henri, including why Sherman’s vehicle was on the wrong side of the highway, remains under investigation.