How a boat ended up on top of an SUV in Saugus

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A boat detached from a truck and crashed into the front of an SUV in Saugus on Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.
The crash occurred on Walnut Street near the Route 1 ramp around 3 p.m., according to WCVB. The boat smashed the car’s windshield.
While Saugus Police are still investigating the incident, reporters on the scene said officials believe the boat detached from a tow trailer. 7 News reported the trailer’s safety chain broke.
“I saw it heading right towards me and I knew there was nothing I could do,” the SUV driver — 70-year-old Marcia Procopio from the North Shore — told Drew Karedes from Boston 25.
There were no reported injuries.
“I tried to turn but before I could — I was going to hop out of the car cause I knew it was going to hit me — but I couldn’t get out fast enough,” Procopio said.
Procopio’s vehicle was reportedly totaled, while the fire department said the boat received minor damage. 7 News reported it took hours for crews to finish cleaning up the crash.
“This is definitely a first, seeing a boat and a car accident all at the same time,” Lieutenant Andrew McDermot told 7 News.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.