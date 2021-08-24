Local How a boat ended up on top of an SUV in Saugus There were no injuries reported.

A boat detached from a truck and crashed into the front of an SUV in Saugus on Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The crash occurred on Walnut Street near the Route 1 ramp around 3 p.m., according to WCVB. The boat smashed the car’s windshield.

While Saugus Police are still investigating the incident, reporters on the scene said officials believe the boat detached from a tow trailer. 7 News reported the trailer’s safety chain broke.

“I saw it heading right towards me and I knew there was nothing I could do,” the SUV driver — 70-year-old Marcia Procopio from the North Shore — told Drew Karedes from Boston 25.

There were no reported injuries.

“I tried to turn but before I could — I was going to hop out of the car cause I knew it was going to hit me — but I couldn’t get out fast enough,” Procopio said.

Procopio’s vehicle was reportedly totaled, while the fire department said the boat received minor damage. 7 News reported it took hours for crews to finish cleaning up the crash.

70-year-old retiree in good spirits after boat landed on top of SUV in Saugus this afternoon. She doesn’t blame man who was towing boat when it became unhitched #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/TeUYWA7jTJ — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) August 24, 2021

“This is definitely a first, seeing a boat and a car accident all at the same time,” Lieutenant Andrew McDermot told 7 News.