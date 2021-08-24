Local Multiple firefighters suffer heat-related injuries battling Melrose house fire "With all this gear on, this heat is exhausting." Firefighters responded to a house fire on Berkeley St. in Melrose on Tuesday evening. Matt Karolian/Boston.com

Multiple firefighters suffered heat-related injuries battling a house fire on Berkeley St. in Melrose on Tuesday evening.

Melrose Fire Captain Peter Grant told reporters at the scene that heavy fire on the exterior of the building got in through an attic wall and into the second floor of the house. Four or five firefighters were treated at the scene for heat-related injures, as high temperatures contributed to the dangerous conditions, he said.

“With all this gear on, this heat is exhausting,” he said.

No one was taken to the hospital.

Grant reported the homeowners were already outside the house when the fire department arrived, and firefighters ripped out walls in order to stamp out the blaze.

The fire is currently under investigation.