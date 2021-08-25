Local Coast Guard: Police recovered body of missing swimmer near Newburyport A second swimmer was found safe.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported that State Police recovered the body of a missing swimmer near Newburyport Wednesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Coast Guard and local police responded to reports of two people in distress about a mile off the bridge in the Parker River near Newburyport, according to a USCG tweet.

Three hours later, the Coast Guard tweeted that Massachusetts State Police had located the missing swimmer, who was deceased. The other swimmer was confirmed safe.

No further information was immediately available.

#happeningnow @uscg Station Merrimack River and local police are responding to two people in distress one mile off the bridge in Parker River near Newburyport . Updates will be posted when available. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 25, 2021