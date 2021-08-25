Coast Guard: Police recovered body of missing swimmer near Newburyport

Newsletter Signup
The U.S. Coast Guard reported that State Police recovered the body of a missing swimmer near Newburyport Wednesday night.
Around 6:30 p.m., the Coast Guard and local police responded to reports of two people in distress about a mile off the bridge in the Parker River near Newburyport, according to a USCG tweet.
Three hours later, the Coast Guard tweeted that Massachusetts State Police had located the missing swimmer, who was deceased. The other swimmer was confirmed safe.
No further information was immediately available.
