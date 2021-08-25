Local Dump truck rollover on I-495 backs up traffic for morning commuters The incident occurred in Plainville. None of the passengers in the truck were injured. Debris that spilled over from the truck has caused some passing cars to get flat tires. NBC10 Boston

A dump truck rolled over on the side of I-495 northbound in Plainville on Wednesday morning, causing traffic to back up all the way to Mansfield. The crash happened near the Route 1 overpass, and the truck blocked off both the right lane and the breakdown lane of I-495.

The driver of the truck, a 43-year-old male from Fitchburg, and the passenger, a 41-year-old, were not injured in the crash, Massachusetts State police told NBC10 Boston.

#FASTTRACKALERT: Major delays in Plainville on 495 NB because of a rollover. Right and breakdown lane blocked. Drive times: 45-1 hour. @7News pic.twitter.com/asYfP6BrZ3 — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) August 25, 2021

Debris that spilled over from the truck caused some passing cars to get flat tires, according to NBC10 Boston.