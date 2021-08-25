Dump truck rollover on I-495 backs up traffic for morning commuters

Newsletter Signup
A dump truck rolled over on the side of I-495 northbound in Plainville on Wednesday morning, causing traffic to back up all the way to Mansfield. The crash happened near the Route 1 overpass, and the truck blocked off both the right lane and the breakdown lane of I-495.
The driver of the truck, a 43-year-old male from Fitchburg, and the passenger, a 41-year-old, were not injured in the crash, Massachusetts State police told NBC10 Boston.
Debris that spilled over from the truck caused some passing cars to get flat tires, according to NBC10 Boston.
