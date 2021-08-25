Local Smelly oil spill closes popular Maine beach A runner at dawn on Willard Beach, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in South Portland, Maine. Robert F. Bukaty / AP, File





SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A popular Maine beach was closed on Wednesday due to an oil spill that posed an inconvenience, but was not a threat to public health, authorities said.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Maine Department of Environmental Protection and officials with the city of South Portland were all involved in the response to the spill. The DEP said the oil spill reached the city’s storm water drainage system and discharged into the water at Willard Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

The DEP said a responsible party has been identified for the spill, but it did not name them. The agency said no further discharge is anticipated.

Advertisement:

The length of the cleanup was unknown on Wednesday. The DEP said Willard Beach would remain closed for the rest of the day and reopening would be assessed daily as cleanup work continued.

The spill caused petroleum odors in the area. Cleanup efforts included collecting any contaminated seaweed and working with South Portland to collect any remaining oily waste in the storm water drainage system, DEP said.