Local Mass Audubon says it’s safe to feed the birds again "We understand that this was a difficult step to take, and we appreciate the help and patience of everyone who played it safe with us." Birds take advantage of feeders in Frank O'Donnell's back yard in Jamestown, Rhode Island on April 17, 2021. (Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe)

Put those bird feeders back up!

In July, state officials urged residents to take down bird feeders to prevent the spread of potential disease, but on Tuesday Mass Audubon announced it’s once again safe to feed the birds.

“Wonderful news! Based on the absence of confirmed cases of the mysterious avian disease in Massachusetts and declining numbers of cases in states to our south, we are following the lead of our neighbors and recommending it is once again safe to resume bird feeding in Massachusetts,” Mass Audubon wrote in a blog post.

Earlier this summer, residents were encouraged to report sightings of sick or dead birds and remove feeders, after wildlife managers in Washington D.C., Maryland, and other area states received reports of “sick and dying birds with eye swelling and crusty discharge, as well as neurological signs.”

There were no reported cases in New England at the time, and scientists have not determined a cause.

“The cause of this avian disease is still unknown, but we do know that contagious avian diseases can spread at feeders,” Mass Audubon wrote. “To protect birds, stay in the habit of cleaning feeders every 2 weeks.”

Mass Audubon recommended soaking the feeder in a solution of one part bleach to nine parts warm water before rinsing and letting it air dry.

“Taking in feeders and birdbaths was an important precaution to keep birds safe during a period of uncertainty,” they wrote. “We understand that this was a difficult step to take, and we appreciate the help and patience of everyone who played it safe with us.”