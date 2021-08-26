Local lawmakers react to the attacks in Afghanistan

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Lawmakers from Massachusetts are condemning the attacks at the Kabul airport on Thursday.
Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds at the Kabul airport, killing at least 60 Afghans and 12 U.S. troops. U.S. officials said that 11 Marines and 1 Navy medic were among those who died. At least another 12 troops and over 140 Afghans were wounded.
U.S. officials said the attack is believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State. Western officials had warned of an attack and urged people to leave the airport, but it remained crowded as hundreds sought to depart Afghanistan before the Aug. 31 withdrawal of U.S. troops.
Many legislators spoke out against the attacks.
“The US must continue to prioritize the swift evacuation of US citizens, allies and vulnerable Afghans seeking refuge,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley tweeted. “Our efforts to save lives must not be deterred.”
Read more from local lawmakers below:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.