Local Local lawmakers react to the attacks in Afghanistan "Our efforts to save lives must not be deterred." The scene outside a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan following a bomb blast outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The Pentagon confirmed at least two blasts outside the Kabul airport and said there were a number of casualties, after Western governments warned of a security threat there. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times)

Lawmakers from Massachusetts are condemning the attacks at the Kabul airport on Thursday.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds at the Kabul airport, killing at least 60 Afghans and 12 U.S. troops. U.S. officials said that 11 Marines and 1 Navy medic were among those who died. At least another 12 troops and over 140 Afghans were wounded.

U.S. officials said the attack is believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State. Western officials had warned of an attack and urged people to leave the airport, but it remained crowded as hundreds sought to depart Afghanistan before the Aug. 31 withdrawal of U.S. troops.

Many legislators spoke out against the attacks.

“The US must continue to prioritize the swift evacuation of US citizens, allies and vulnerable Afghans seeking refuge,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley tweeted. “Our efforts to save lives must not be deterred.”

Read more from local lawmakers below:

Our men and women in uniform do dangerous work in dangerous places. They are heroes.



I pray for their families, and I hope and pray for the safe return of all the men and women serving in Afghanistan.



2/2 — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) August 26, 2021

America mourns for the brave U.S. service members and Afghans who lost their lives and those injured in this cowardly attack. We are grateful for the service members and other personnel who are carrying out this extremely difficult mission. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 26, 2021

I am heartbroken about the two suicide bombs near the Kabul airport. I pray for US service members and Afghans killed, their families, and for the swift recovery of those injured. We must continue to focus on evacuating as many Americans and at-risk Afghans as safely as possible. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) August 26, 2021

Heartbroken by the news of an attack and several casualties outside of the airport in Kabul.

⁰My team and I are continuing to monitor the situation and we remain available to help constituents seeking to evacuate loved ones from Afghanistan.https://t.co/U722rLMcCo — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) August 26, 2021

Moments ago I spoke with Rep. @WilliamKeating about the devastating attacks in #Kabul.

He said the U.S. service members who were killed and injured personified bravery.



He also told me that he believes the August 31 deadline to withdraw is “fluid“. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/wl9ezweNTG — Kerry Kavanaugh (@KerryKavanaugh) August 26, 2021

Devastated by the news coming out of #Kabul. My heart is with the families in mourning and those servicemembers, allies, and civilians still on the ground. We must continue the evacuation mission and urgently bring everyone to safety. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) August 26, 2021

The terrorist attack on the Kabul airport is an atrocity and the deaths of more U.S. service-members a tragedy. It is further proof that the Biden administration must complete evacuations, quickly, and sustain a robust counter-terrorism mission in Afghanistan, indefinitely. — Rep. Jake Auchincloss (@RepAuchincloss) August 26, 2021

I'm heartbroken to see this devastating news out of Kabul. My thoughts are with our brave servicemembers, diplomats, and partners on the ground in Afghanistan. My team and I will continue to monitor this situation closely. https://t.co/3zdZU7LXX0 — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) August 26, 2021

The situation in Afghanistan is heartbreaking. I am grateful for the American troops who continue to do the work of heroes. We mourn the loss of life witnessed today and continue to coordinate with the @StateDept to assist U.S. citizens and our Afghan allies safely evacuate. — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) August 26, 2021

I strongly condemn the vicious terrorist suicide attack at Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul that killed dozens of people, including twelve courageous U.S. service members and injured many others. My full statement is below: pic.twitter.com/HOl193SU2w — Rep. Stephen Lynch (@RepStephenLynch) August 26, 2021