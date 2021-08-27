Local Motorcyclist, 23, dies in collision with tractor-trailer in Medford The motorcyclist, who is from Chelsea, has not been publicly identified. The scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer in Medford. Medford Fire Department

A 23-year-old man from Chelsea has died after the motorcycle he was operating and a tractor-trailer collided in Medford Friday morning, state police said.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Route 16 westbound, according to police. Via investigation, officials believe the motorcyclist, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was driving a 2007 Yamaha YZF R1 in the breakdown lane and passing traffic in the travel lanes.

The truck, meanwhile, was making a legal right turn while in the right lane on the roadway into the Meadow Glen Mall parking lot, authorities said. The motorcyclist couldn’t stop in time and hit the truck cab on the passenger side.

The motorcyclist was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital and pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation.

Route 16 was partially closed for about three hours while authorities were on scene, police said.

#MAtraffic : Troopers on scene with a motorcycle vs tractor trailer on RT 16 WB in Medford. The TT Is leaking fuel, @MASSDOT advised. The operator of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital. Right lane currently closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 27, 2021

Medford firefighters reported that a state Hazardous Materials Emergency Response, or HazMat, team was called in to tend to a fuel spill from the truck.

A tractor trailer and motorcycle were involved in a crash on Mystic Valley Parkway. Fuel spilled prompted a response from the State Hazmat team, and the motorcycle operator was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Companies on scene: E4, E1, L1, C-2, A1 pic.twitter.com/sUOx5l2iN0 — Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) August 27, 2021