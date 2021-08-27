Local Police: One man dies, two injured in separate crashes on I-95 Friday Both incidents are under investigation by state police.

One man died and two were seriously injured Friday in separate crashes on Interstate 95, according to statements from Massachusetts State Police.

Around 10:20 a.m. in Weston, police say a 73-year-old man from Milford, driving a 2010 Toyota Camry, was involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred on the ramp from I-95 northbound to the Mass Pike, according to the statement.

Police say the driver of the Camry was trapped in the car and found dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 57-year-old man from Plainville, Connecticut, was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington with serious injuries, according to police.

Advertisement:

Authorities did not identify either driver.

Police say the I-95 northbound ramp to the Mass Pike and the Pike’s eastbound ramp to I-95 northbound were closed until 2 p.m.

Around noon, a second crash happened in Needham, according to state police.

Police say a 29-year-old man from Norwood, driving a 2001 Toyota 4Runner on I-95 near Great Plain Avenue, collided with a Ford Transit van. The 4Runner rolled over, ejecting the operator of the Toyota, according to police.

Police say the operator of the van was uninjured.

The driver of the 4Runner was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where police say he’s in critical condition.

Advertisement:

Authorities did not identify either driver.

I-95 was partially closed, and traffic was able to pass in the right lane only, according to police.

Both crashes remain under investigation

No further information is available at this time, according to police.

This story has been updated to reflect new information about the Needham crash from the Massachusetts State Police.