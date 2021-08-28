Local Lawrence marine killed in Kabul airport suicide bombing Johanny Rosario, 25, was one of 13 service members and at least 169 Afghans killed in the attack.

LAWRENCE — One of the 13 United States service members killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul is Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario, 25, of Lawrence, according to The Eagle-Tribune.

A lone bomber associated with the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist organization used a vest loaded with 25 pounds of explosives and shrapnel to kill the 13 U.S. service members and at least 169 Afghans fleeing the country, according to The Associated Press. Eighteen service members were also wounded in the attack.

Acting Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez didn’t confirm Rosario’s identity, but told The Eagle-Tribune that he’d been in touch with the family of a service member from Lawrence who was killed in the attack.

“We are heartbroken by the death of the servicemen and women due to the bombing in Kabul this week,” Vasquez said in a statement. “I and the city of Lawrence are particularly saddened that one of those brave souls was a daughter of our city. ”

On Saturday, the U.S. military said it used a drone strike to kill an individual believed to be involved in planning attacks against the United States in Kabul, according to The Associated Press.

The U.S. Department of Defense has not officially released the names of those who were killed in the attack, but details began to emerge Friday as families were notified.

Rylee McCollum, a Marine from Wyoming whose wife is expecting a baby in three weeks, was among those killed, his sister, Cheyenne McCollum, told The Associated Press.