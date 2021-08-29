Local Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Wilmington A 46-year-old woman from Salem, New Hampshire, was killed Sunday morning on I-93 South.

WILMINGTON — A woman driving a motorcycle died Sunday morning after colliding with a car in the left lane of Interstate 93 South, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded around 5:07 a.m. to the report of a motorcycle crash on I-93 South near Exit 31 in Wilmington.

Police say a 46-year-old woman from Salem, New Hampshire, was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson XL1200 motorcycle and collided with a 2016 Nissan Maxima, driven by a 30-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man.

The woman was seriously injured, according to police, and was taken to the Lahey Hospital in Burlington where she was pronounced dead.

The operator of the Nissan was uninjured, according to police.

Authorities did not release the name of either person involved in the crash.

Police are still investigating the facts and circumstances of the crash, including how the two vehicles collided.

The right two lanes of the southbound side were closed for approximately two and half hours, according to police.