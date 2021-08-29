Woburn Boy Scouts build ramp for former member

Newsletter Signup
Woburn Boy Scouts gathered this weekend to help out one of their own.
On June 12, 19-year-old Jemil Evans of Woburn was injured by an accidental gunshot to the neck, according to a statement from Boy Scouts’ Spirit of Adventure Council in Woburn.
Evans, a former Boy Scout, was permanently paralyzed from the neck down, according to the statement.
“This hit home for many, especially the local scouting community because Jemil is a former Boy Scout,” the statement read.
The scouts gathered at Evans’ home this weekend to build a wheelchair-accessible ramp, as part of their upcoming service project.
Evans is currently recovering at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown, and is expected to return home on Sept. 9, according to the statement.
