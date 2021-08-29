Local Woburn Boy Scouts build ramp for former member Jemil Evans, 19, was permanently paralyzed after being accidentally shot in the neck. Members of the Boy Scouts' Spirit of Adventure Council work to build a handicap-accessible ramp at the home of Jemil Evans, a former Boy Scout who was shot in the neck. Evans was paralyzed as a result of the injury, according to a statement from the Boy Scouts.

Woburn Boy Scouts gathered this weekend to help out one of their own.

On June 12, 19-year-old Jemil Evans of Woburn was injured by an accidental gunshot to the neck, according to a statement from Boy Scouts’ Spirit of Adventure Council in Woburn.

Evans, a former Boy Scout, was permanently paralyzed from the neck down, according to the statement.

“This hit home for many, especially the local scouting community because Jemil is a former Boy Scout,” the statement read.

The scouts gathered at Evans’ home this weekend to build a wheelchair-accessible ramp, as part of their upcoming service project.

Evans is currently recovering at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown, and is expected to return home on Sept. 9, according to the statement.

Members of Woburn Boy Scout Troop 502 helped build a handicap-accessible ramp at the home of Jemil Evans. They are: (front row, from left) Sarah Bates, Zach Bates and Sarah Mullally; (back row, from left) Treasurer Jane Bates and Scoutmaster Matthew Mullally.