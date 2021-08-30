Local Death of Saugus woman during Phoenix mountain hike ruled accidental The brief report said 31-year-old Angela Tramonte’s July 30 death was due to “environmental heat exposure.” Phoenix Police Department





PHOENIX (AP) — The death of a Massachusetts woman while hiking a Phoenix mountain in July has been ruled accidental by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to Phoenix TV station KTVK, the brief report said 31-year-old Angela Tramonte’s July 30 death was due to “environmental heat exposure.”

Tramonte, who was from the Boston area, was in Arizona visiting a man for the first time after they reportedly met online.

Authorities said the two hiked Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain around 1 p.m. on a hot day and neither of them reportedly had water with them.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said the woman became overheated about halfway up the trail.

Tramonte asked her companion to continue to the top of the mountain to take pictures so that she could share them on her friends on social media.

Tramonte went back down the mountain.

Around 4:40 p.m., fire crews found her unconscious near a home along the side of the mountain.

Tramonte’s friends were not convinced with the original call for no foul play, claiming that “if anybody knew Angela, she wouldn’t go anywhere without a gallon of water in her hand.”

Her friends told CBS Boston that the man Tramonte was visiting was a police officer. One of her friends, Stacey Gerardi questioned why a police officer would leave someone in distress to walk back down the mountain by herself.

Tramonte was pronounced dead at the scene and Phoenix police said foul play wasn’t suspected.

NEW THIS MORNING: The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner recently ruled the death of missing Camelback Mountain hiker, 31-year-old Angela Tramonte, as accidental. https://t.co/o136CWrT3k #abc15 pic.twitter.com/eaPve3pqxR — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) August 28, 2021