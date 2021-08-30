Local A broken water main floods street in Jamaica Plain Traffic is being redirected so crews can repair the pipe. A large pipe feeding a fire hydrant broke on Monday afternoon in Jamaica Plain. Boston Fire Department

A large fire hydrant pipe broke in Jamaica Plain, flooding the area around Centre Street and Pond Street.

Emergency crews responded to the vicinity around 2:20 p.m. The Boston Fire Department warned drivers to avoid the area, as traffic was being redirected.

Companies in Jamaica Plain are standing by to cover buildings around Centre & Pond Sts in Jamaica Plain as @BOSTON_WATER works on the water main break in road. Please avoid the area as traffic is being redirected for safety. pic.twitter.com/loh0zAju9D — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 30, 2021

The Boston Water Commission tweeted around 2:50 p.m. that crews were repairing a broken hydrant “lateral” (a pipe that feeds the hydrant) near 590 Centre St.

“Crews are in the process of restoring water service to those residents who are impacted,” they wrote. “Traffic detours in place between Lakeville Rd. and St. John St. Updates to follow.”