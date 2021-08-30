A broken water main floods street in Jamaica Plain

Newsletter Signup
A large fire hydrant pipe broke in Jamaica Plain, flooding the area around Centre Street and Pond Street.
Emergency crews responded to the vicinity around 2:20 p.m. The Boston Fire Department warned drivers to avoid the area, as traffic was being redirected.
The Boston Water Commission tweeted around 2:50 p.m. that crews were repairing a broken hydrant “lateral” (a pipe that feeds the hydrant) near 590 Centre St.
“Crews are in the process of restoring water service to those residents who are impacted,” they wrote. “Traffic detours in place between Lakeville Rd. and St. John St. Updates to follow.”
