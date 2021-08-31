82-foot luxury yacht goes up in flames at Pope’s Island
The bridge connecting New Bedford and Fairhaven was closed due to the fire, MassDOT said in a tweet.
Firefighters battled a blaze on an 82-foot yacht off of Pope’s Island in New Bedford Monday night, according to the US Coast Guard.
The boat caught fire in Fleet Marina around 5:37 p.m., Coast Guard officials said. USCG Station Menemsha, New Bedford police, and Fairhaven Fire Department were called to the scene.
The flames had gone down significantly as of 10:45 p.m., but first responders remained active on the scene, USCG petty officer Emma Fliszar said.
