Local 82-foot luxury yacht goes up in flames at Pope’s Island The bridge connecting New Bedford and Fairhaven was closed due to the fire, MassDOT said in a tweet.





Firefighters battled a blaze on an 82-foot yacht off of Pope’s Island in New Bedford Monday night, according to the US Coast Guard.

The boat caught fire in Fleet Marina around 5:37 p.m., Coast Guard officials said. USCG Station Menemsha, New Bedford police, and Fairhaven Fire Department were called to the scene.

The flames had gone down significantly as of 10:45 p.m., but first responders remained active on the scene, USCG petty officer Emma Fliszar said.

This is what’s left of the yacht tonight here at Fleet Marina. Plenty of foam on it from New Bedford Municipal Airport— thankfully no injuries New Bedford Fire Chief says. Investigating who was on yacht before fire. Fire started below deck. pic.twitter.com/UqNejbA2rN — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) August 31, 2021

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.