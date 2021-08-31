Local 2 multi-car crashes inside the Prudential Tunnel back up Mass. Pike Eight vehicles were involved in the pileups.

Two multi-car crashes in the Prudential Tunnel are causing significant delays on the Mass. Pike eastbound, according to state police.

Officials reported they responded to crashes that occurred inside the tunnel on I-90 eastbound around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Both right and left lanes were closed but have since reopened, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The Copley Square ramp is still closed and crews are cleaning up the scene.

At approximately 3:45 pm Companies responded to a car fire in the Prudential Tunnel, smoke from the fire traveled thru the vents into the 1st floor of Copley Place. We also responded to 2 car accidents in the tunnel, 1 involving 2 cars and the other a 6 car accident. pic.twitter.com/xQEVQJ8qvq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 31, 2021

One crash involved two cars while the other accident involved six, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire department tweeted the initial call was regarding a car fire in one tunnel, which the state police tweeted was “fully engulfed.” The smoke from this fire reportedly traveled up the vents of the tunnel and into Copley Place.

#MAtraffic Troopers working two separate multi-vehicle crashes Route 90 EB inside the Prudential Tunnel in #Boston. The left and right lanes are closed at the respective locations. One vehicle fully engulfed, @BostonFire on scene. Ramp to Copley Square closed for fire crews. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 31, 2021