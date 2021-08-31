2 multi-car crashes inside the Prudential Tunnel back up Mass. Pike

Newsletter Signup
Two multi-car crashes in the Prudential Tunnel are causing significant delays on the Mass. Pike eastbound, according to state police.
Officials reported they responded to crashes that occurred inside the tunnel on I-90 eastbound around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Both right and left lanes were closed but have since reopened, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The Copley Square ramp is still closed and crews are cleaning up the scene.
One crash involved two cars while the other accident involved six, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The fire department tweeted the initial call was regarding a car fire in one tunnel, which the state police tweeted was “fully engulfed.” The smoke from this fire reportedly traveled up the vents of the tunnel and into Copley Place.
