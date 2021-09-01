Local Firework display to return to Boston Harbor Friday Illuminate the Harbor, an annual fireworks display from Boston Harbor Now, is being held Sept. 3. after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Boston Harbor Now





This Friday, summer is going out with a bang.

After being canceled last year, Illuminate the Harbor, an annual end-of-summer fireworks show over Boston Harbor, is back this Labor Day weekend, with outdoor activities leading up to the vibrant display at 8 p.m..

The free event, which is in its ninth year, is hosted by Boston Harbor Now. The event was originally scheduled for Thursday, but due to rainfall from Hurricane Ida, it was moved to Sept. 3.

