Be on the lookout for Harvard's peddling puncher Four men have been attacked by a man on a bicycle starting last Tuesday, according to the university's police.

Harvard University police are warning the campus community after four men were allegedly punched by a man riding a bicycle.

The first of four incidents happened last Tuesday near Harvard Square, campus police said. Three of the four victims were Harvard graduate students; the remaining victim is not associated with the university.

“In each of the incidents the victims identified the offender as a white male, 20 to 40 years of age, and riding on a bicycle,” police said. “In three of the incidents, no words were exchanged prior to the offender punching the victims.”

The incidents happened during the daytime, or early evening, according to authorities. None of the victims sought medical attention; they didn’t know the alleged offending bicyclist, they said.

Police aren’t sure if it’s the same man who threw all four punches.

Since the incidents happened off campus, they are being investigated by Cambridge police. Anyone who may know something is asked to call the department at 617-349-3300, or by using the police’s anonymous tip line.