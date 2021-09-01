Local Photos: Hundreds attend vigil for Lawrence Marine killed in Afghanistan bombing “Our city will never forget her name.” Hundreds gathered at Lawrence High School to honor Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a graduate of the school. AP Photo/David Goldman

Hundreds gathered in Lawrence Tuesday to honor Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a 25-year-old Lawrence High School graduate killed last week in a bombing outside the airport in Kabul as U.S. forces were withdrawing from Afghanistan.

“Our city will never forget her name,” Mayor Kendrys Vasquez of Lawrence told the crowd at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Vasquez asked for 13 seconds of silence, one for each U.S. service member who died in the Aug. 26 bombing.

As the vigil began, the audience rose to its feet as nine soldiers marched across the field to present the colors. They remained standing, hands over their hearts, as the national anthem rang through the stadium and the Rev. Israel Rodriguez delivered the opening prayer in Spanish and English.

Family members and guests gather around a photo of Sgt. Pichardo. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A color guard passes in front of family and guests during the vigil. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, left, walks with family members, at right, of Sgt. Pichardo. “When we see the sunrise and the sunset, and the full moon shine on this city and Commonwealth, I hope you all take a moment to remember one of our brightest stars: Johanny Rosario Pichardo,” the governor said at the vigil. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Mourners hold American flags and candles during the vigil. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Mourners hold candles for Sgt. Pichardo. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Loved ones and guests attend the vigil at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Mass. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A mourner attends the vigil. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Members of a motorcycle club carry American flags to attend the vigil. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Tears stream down the face of Tracy Costley, right, as she attends the vigil. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Here's a live stream of the vigil service being held in Lawrence for fallen U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo. https://t.co/z99pXK0qyf https://t.co/2jQnr9zZ5U — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) August 31, 2021