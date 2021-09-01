Photos: Hundreds attend vigil for Lawrence Marine killed in Afghanistan bombing

Hundreds gathered in Lawrence Tuesday to honor Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a 25-year-old Lawrence High School graduate killed last week in a bombing outside the airport in Kabul as U.S. forces were withdrawing from Afghanistan.
“Our city will never forget her name,” Mayor Kendrys Vasquez of Lawrence told the crowd at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Vasquez asked for 13 seconds of silence, one for each U.S. service member who died in the Aug. 26 bombing.
As the vigil began, the audience rose to its feet as nine soldiers marched across the field to present the colors. They remained standing, hands over their hearts, as the national anthem rang through the stadium and the Rev. Israel Rodriguez delivered the opening prayer in Spanish and English.
