Local Suspect identified in Braintree bank robbery The 33-year-old man was convicted of robbing the same bank in 2016. Surveillance image of the suspected bank robber, who has been identified as 33-year-old David Poulos. Braintree Police Department

Police have made an arrest in connection with Monday’s Rockland Trust bank robbery in Braintree. David Poulos, 33, was taken into custody in Lynn on Tuesday by members of the FBI Boston Violent Crimes Task Force, the Braintree Polie Department announced in a Wednesday press release.

Poulos — who has addresses listed in both Rockland and Braintree — was previously convicted for an unarmed robbery at the same bank on September 3, 2016. He is believed to be involved in a robbery on July 27, 2021, also at the same bank, located at 405 Washington Street in Braintree.

Poulos now faces charges related to both the July and August robbery of this year. He will be arraigned in Quincy District Court.