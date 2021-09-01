Suspect identified in Braintree bank robbery

Newsletter Signup
Police have made an arrest in connection with Monday’s Rockland Trust bank robbery in Braintree. David Poulos, 33, was taken into custody in Lynn on Tuesday by members of the FBI Boston Violent Crimes Task Force, the Braintree Polie Department announced in a Wednesday press release.
Poulos — who has addresses listed in both Rockland and Braintree — was previously convicted for an unarmed robbery at the same bank on September 3, 2016. He is believed to be involved in a robbery on July 27, 2021, also at the same bank, located at 405 Washington Street in Braintree.
Poulos now faces charges related to both the July and August robbery of this year. He will be arraigned in Quincy District Court.
