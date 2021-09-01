Local Hungry? There’s a new food lineup at The Big E fair Pumpkin cream puffs? Hot honey chicken bites? Don't mind if we do. The Big E in 2005. A view from atop our Giant Slide, a Fair favorite. (Handout)

The Big E is bringing some new eats to its classic New England fair.

From Sept. 17 through Oct. 3, New Englanders from all over flock to The Big E fair in Springfield for fun, food, rides, and games. This year, the fair will feature some new dining options.

So, in case you needed another reason to go, here are some of the updated offerings:

Sweet tooth

Love the classic Big E cream puffs? This year the fair will also offer pumpkin cream puffs. If that’s not enough, dessert-lovers can grab The Big Piece of Cake — an extra-large piece of cake — in one of five flavors, plus a Gluten Free option, all with whipped cream.

Moolicious, on Springfield Road, will also offer new hard ice cream flavors.

Something salty

The Deep South Company will offer new takeout sections and the Best Sandwich Ever will offer a new Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. Fair-goers can grab a giant size square cut pizza from The Big E Square Pizza or a new cauliflower crust pizza from Top The Crust, or a new Harvest Cranberry Salad from Fresh Salad Company.

Want more? There’s the new Fried Cini Balls — stuffed with buffalo chicken and cheese — or Hot Honey Chicken Bites.

A bit of everything

For something fresh, Noujaim’s Mediterranean Foods will offer bread pudding, meat pies, and homemade hummus.

For classic deep-fried fair food, there are endless options, from The Coffee Break’s new Deep Fried Pineapple with Coconut Sauce to Chompers’s Potato and Corn Chomper dipped in roasted red pepper ranch. A new vendor, Deep Fried Tacos, is serving up, well, deep fried tacos.

The MeatBall Factory is offering a new Bacon Wrapped Dilly Dilly Dog, The New England Craft Pub Taco “Bag” including Fritos, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa and Cheese, and The Wurst Haus is offering its “Wurst” poutine. Want more? Try the “Biggie” Waffle Burger from White Hut.

The Big E is certainly cooking up something for everyone.