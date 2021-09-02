Local Police seeks public’s help to locate missing New Hampshire teen 17-year-old Emma D'Alessandris went missing Aug. 27 on her way to a medical appointment.

Manchester, New Hampshire police are searching for a teenager who went missing Aug. 27. The missing teen was identified as 17-year-old Emma D’Alessandris.

D’Alessandris reportedly went missing on her way to a medical appointment. Police describe her as a white female, approximately 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall with dyed red hair. She was last seen wearing jeans but police do not have a current description of her clothes.

According to the police, D’Alessandris has a medical condition — the reason why she was headed to a medical appointment — which would put her in danger if left untreated for long periods of time.

Advertisement:

Anyone who has any information on the teen is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.