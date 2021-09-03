Local Man found dead near Route 128 ramp in Peabody Foul play is not suspected, the Essex district attorney’s office said. Authorities said the victim appeared to have been homeless and living in the area.





Authorities were investigating Friday after a man believed to be in his late 50s was found dead in the woods near Route 128 in Peabody, State Police said.

Foul play is not suspected, the Essex district attorney’s office said. Authorities said the victim appeared to have been homeless and living in the area.

“There were no signs of a struggle or trauma,” said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office.

