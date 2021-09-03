Local Worcester announces COVID-19 orders requiring masks in schools, employer reporting of cases Both orders will take effect Tuesday, after the Labor Day holiday, and will remain in effect until further notice, officials said in a statement.





Worcester officials on Friday announced emergency orders requiring face masks be worn in all schools and instructing employers to report COVID-19 cases to city health officials, in an effort to combat rising cases of the virus.

Both orders will take effect Tuesday, after the Labor Day holiday, and will remain in effect until further notice, officials said in a statement.

All public, charter, private, and parochial schools in Worcester will be required to enforce mask-wearing inside school property, including during indoor sports activities, the statement said.

Read more at BostonGlobe.com.