Local Equine center, with racing tracks, proposed for Sturbridge





STURBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A longtime racehorse owner wants to build a $25 million equine center with horse racing and sports betting in Sturbridge.

The Sturbridge Agricultural and Equestrian Center, proposed by Armand Janjigian, would include a dirt track and a turf track on 223 acres, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

The center would also include restaurants, a community center, athletic fields, walking and education trails, and conference space. It would host in-person and online sports betting, festivals and musical performances.

Janjigian predicts $1 million in annual revenue and benefits to the town, and the creation of 100 jobs.

The New England Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association and Massachusetts Thoroughbred Breeders Association both support the project, he said.

Public hearings will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Publick House and 6:35 p.m. Sept. 28 at Burgess Elementary School before the proposal heads to special town meeting.