Local Police charge man with murder, assault, and armed robbery Sean Stuart, 53, of Boston, has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing on Atkinson Street.

Boston police arrested a man Friday in connection to a recent fatal stabbing on Atkinson Street, the department said in a statement.

Sean Stuart, 53, of Boston, has been charged with murder, two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and armed robbery.

On Aug. 23, police responded at 6:12 a.m. to 112 Atkinson St. for a report of a stabbing. Police said they found Ugochukwu McDonald Anaele, 29, of Houston, Texas, injured from a stab wound.

Anaele was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

Police released no further information in the statement.

The Boston Police Department continues to actively review the facts and circumstances surrounding the stabbing. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in the community, can contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT), which provides free, private support 24/7 at 617-431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.