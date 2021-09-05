Local Gov. Chris Sununu released from the hospital The Republican will continue to recuperate at home, according to a statement from his office. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)





CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was released from the hospital Saturday after tests confirmed Friday that a bleeding ulcer was the cause of his flulike symptoms.

The Republican will continue to recuperate at home, according to a statement from his office.

“New Hampshire is blessed with amazing health care staff and generous blood donors,” Sununu said in the statement. “Valerie and I can’t thank them enough and are grateful for everyone’s prayers and positive outreach.”

Sununu was admitted to Portsmouth Hospital Friday after experiencing the flulike symptoms since Wednesday. He had tested negative three times for COVID-19.

Sununu said Wednesday that he tested negative for COVID-19, hours after his office said he wasn’t feeling well, postponed a meeting, and began isolating.

Sununu, 46, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 10.