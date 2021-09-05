Local Police arrest Dorchester man on firearms charges Two guns were recovered from the scene, according to police. Boston police say they recovered this gun after a reported shooting in Dorchester. Courtesy / Boston Police Department

DORCHESTER — Boston police arrested a Dorchester man early Saturday morning on four firearms charges, according to a statement.

Police charged Sirrocko Landrum, 32, with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

At 10:09 p.m. Friday, police say they received notice of a ShotSpotter activation near 89 Fayston St. in Dorchester.

Boston police say they also recovered this gun after a reported shooting in Dorchester. Courtesy / Boston Police Department

On arrival, officers found ballistic evidence and property damage to two parked motor vehicles, according to the statement.

Police say several parties fled on foot and entered a nearby apartment.

After searching the immediate area, officers recovered two discarded firearms, according to the statement.

Advertisement:

When officers failed to make contact with the individuals who fled inside the apartment, it prompted a response from Boston police negotiators as well as members of the department’s SWAT team, according to police.

At about 12:44 a.m. Saturday, all parties peacefully exited the apartment to speak with investigators, police said.

This investigation remains active, according to the statement.