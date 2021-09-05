Police arrest Dorchester man on firearms charges

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
DORCHESTER — Boston police arrested a Dorchester man early Saturday morning on four firearms charges, according to a statement.
Police charged Sirrocko Landrum, 32, with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
At 10:09 p.m. Friday, police say they received notice of a ShotSpotter activation near 89 Fayston St. in Dorchester.
On arrival, officers found ballistic evidence and property damage to two parked motor vehicles, according to the statement.
Police say several parties fled on foot and entered a nearby apartment.
After searching the immediate area, officers recovered two discarded firearms, according to the statement.
When officers failed to make contact with the individuals who fled inside the apartment, it prompted a response from Boston police negotiators as well as members of the department’s SWAT team, according to police.
At about 12:44 a.m. Saturday, all parties peacefully exited the apartment to speak with investigators, police said.
This investigation remains active, according to the statement.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.