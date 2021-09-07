Local Fatal rollover crash in Bernardston under investigation A 32-year-old man from New York was killed in the crash.

State police are investigating a rollover crash in Bernardston that killed one passenger and injured two others on Saturday night.

Police responded to a call around 7:33 p.m. regarding a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder that rolled over on Route 91 southbound.

#MAtraffic: Troopers on scene of a rollover with serious injuries on I-91 SB. I-91 is temporarily closed at Exit 10B and traffic is being diverted to RT 5 South, West Springfield. @MassDOT is on scene. Expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 3, 2021

Upon arrival, police said they determined a passenger had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The passenger was later identified as 32-year-old Oscar Lemus of New York.

The victim was transported to Baystate/Franklin Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other two victims – identified as a 54-year-old female passenger and a 57-year-old male driver – were transported to Baystate/Franklin Medical Center as well.

Police believe the Pathfinder was traveling with a flat tire southbound and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which caused the rollover.

Crash with serious injuries in #WestSpringfield on I-91SB near MM 9.4. SB side is currently closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 3, 2021