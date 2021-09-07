Fatal rollover crash in Bernardston under investigation

Newsletter Signup
State police are investigating a rollover crash in Bernardston that killed one passenger and injured two others on Saturday night.
Police responded to a call around 7:33 p.m. regarding a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder that rolled over on Route 91 southbound.
Upon arrival, police said they determined a passenger had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The passenger was later identified as 32-year-old Oscar Lemus of New York.
The victim was transported to Baystate/Franklin Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The other two victims – identified as a 54-year-old female passenger and a 57-year-old male driver – were transported to Baystate/Franklin Medical Center as well.
Police believe the Pathfinder was traveling with a flat tire southbound and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which caused the rollover.
