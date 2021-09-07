Local

Fatal rollover crash in Bernardston under investigation

A 32-year-old man from New York was killed in the crash.

By Mia McCarthy

State police are investigating a rollover crash in Bernardston that killed one passenger and injured two others on Saturday night.

Police responded to a call around 7:33 p.m. regarding a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder that rolled over on Route 91 southbound.

Upon arrival, police said they determined a passenger had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The passenger was later identified as 32-year-old Oscar Lemus of New York.

The victim was transported to Baystate/Franklin Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other two victims – identified as a 54-year-old female passenger and a 57-year-old male driver – were transported to Baystate/Franklin Medical Center as well.

Police believe the Pathfinder was traveling with a flat tire southbound and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which caused the rollover.

