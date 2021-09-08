Dorchester man arrested in connection with August homicide

Newsletter Signup
A Dorchester man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a homicide that occurred in August, according to the Boston Police Department.
Gregory Cooper – a 40-year-old from Dorchester – was arrested for the murder of 31-year-old Shamel Winston Atkins, which occurred on Aug. 28. Police report Cooper was arrested after he surrendered at the Boston Police Headquarters on Wednesday.
Atkins’ murder was first detected by a ShotSpotter activation on Saturday, Aug. 28. around 6:30 p.m. near 11 Erie Street in Dorchester. Police responded and found Atkins suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police report they are still reviewing the incident and ask anyone with information to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.
