Tree trimmer killed in Northborough wire accident

A tree trimmer was killed in Northborough on Wednesday morning after accidentally touching a live wire, according to authorities.

“It appears to be a tragic accident,” Northborough Police Department’s Lt. Brian Griffin said in a press conference.

Police reported they responded to a call around 9:24 a.m. regarding a tree trimming accident. Upon arrival at the South Street location, responders found that the lift being used was touching high voltage electrical wires.

Police report the operator was unresponsive when they arrived. The power lines were energized, so the police needed National Grid to turn off the neighborhood’s power.

When the operator was brought down, he was declared deceased by paramedics.

“There were a lot of people out walking today – on a beautiful day – who were unfortunately in the area when this tragic accident happened and they were able to provide us with some assistance as to what they saw and heard,” Griffin said. “But absolutely what they saw was very tragic.”

At 0924 this morning a 911 caller reported that his friend had an accident while trimming trees. First arriving responders noticed the lift in use was in contact with high voltage electrical lines that were energized and the operator was not responsive. — Northborough Police (@NorthboroughPD) September 8, 2021

Authorities have not released the name of the victim, but he was in his mid-twenties, according to Griffin. He worked for a local landscaping company that was hired by local homeowners to trim trees.

Griffin said they are still determining how the accident unfolded. The Northborough Police Department, State Police detectives assigned to District Attorney Early’s office, OSHA and the Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards are now investigating the incident.