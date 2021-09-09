Local 9-year-old boy looking for shortcut impaled on metal fence in Dedham The metal fence punctured his leg, going through the boy's right quad approximately seven to eight inches in.

A 9-year-old boy in Dedham got caught on a metal fence that separates Elm Street from the Avalon apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, impaling his leg, according to authorities.

The boy, who lives in the apartment complex, was trying to find a shortcut, news site Patch reported.

According to Dedham Fire Department Deputy Chief Stephen Lynch, the section of the fence that had gone through the boy’s leg was approximately seven to eight inches long. Part of the fence was cut and removed to be transported alongside the boy to Boston Children’s Hospital.

“The fence went right into his right quad,” Lynch told Patch. “The fire crews had to cut the piece of fence down to secure it with him still stuck in it.”

It took the fire department equipment usually used to cut through cars to remove the piece of the fence, and approximately 30 minutes to fit the boy in the stretcher because some parts of the fence had to be removed. The metal fence with pointed metal slats is approximately five inches apart and encircles the entire building.

Lynch, who spoke to EMT on scene, told Patch that the boy had undergone an operation at the hospital and is expected to recover.

Those who were present at the scene told 7News that they had never heard of someone trying to cross over the metal fence.

“No, I’ve never seen someone try to jump that fence,” Chris Polito, who saw the scene from his office, told 7News. “There’s no cut through, it’s all highway here, there’s a train station there. You can’t get anywhere from here to there.”

The boy, although in pain, was conscious and alert throughout the whole rescue. He was administered pain medication by paramedics while waiting for the fence to be cut. His mother was also on the scene, according to Lynch.

“For a 9-year-old kid, he is a very brave little boy,” Lynch told Patch.